Ohio's Lieutenant Governor Steps Down From Her Job As Director Of Ohio's Insurance Department

By
  • Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
    Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor
    Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor is stepping down from her job as the director of the state Department of Insurance. 

Taylor has been the head of the department of insurance since Kasich took office. But Taylor is leaving that position effective immediately, and her deputy director, Jillian Froment, will take over. The Kasich administration says the insurance department saved and recovered 125 million tax dollars during Taylor’s tenure, and that she fought insurance fraud, she reduced fees and she increased education and workforce readiness. But she’s had some well-publicized problems with turnover in the lieutenant governor’s office – losing 18 staffers in six years, including five chiefs of staff. Taylor will stay on as lieutenant governor. And she’s expected to run for Governor next year though she hasn’t formally announced those intentions yet.

Mary Taylor

