Ohio's New Jobless Rate

By 39 seconds ago
  • Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
    Ohio Department of Job and Family Services
    Dan Konik

Ohio’s jobless rate for last month creeped up again, but the state maintains there’s still good news in the numbers. 

The unemployment rate for June was 5 percent, up a tenth of a point from May and more than half a percent higher than the national average. But the state says it gained 11,500 jobs – most of those were state and local government jobs.  On Twitter, Gov. John Kasich touted an increase of more than 459,000 jobs during his time in office. But economists have said Ohio may be on a track for slower job growth than last year, which was the worst year for job creation since the recession ended in 2009.

Tags: 
jobless rate
unemployment rate

Related Content

April's Jobless Rate Drops, But The State Also Lost Jobs Last Month

By May 19, 2017

The jobless rate fell last month, but the state also lost jobs. That doesn't seem to make sense, but the state says there's positive news here.

State's Jobs-Creating Entity And One Of Its Critics Agree Last Year's Job Growth Wasn't Great

By Mar 7, 2017

Last year was a hard one in a category that nearly every politician talks about and nearly every election hinges on: the economy. And specifically, it was a tough year for job growth in Ohio.

Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged For Two Months, As State Reports More Ohioans In Labor Force

By Mar 3, 2017
Karen Kasler

The state’s jobless rate was 5% for January, which is unchanged from December. But officials say there’s good news in that number.

Ohio's Unemployment Rate Ticks Up A Little Higher In September

By Oct 21, 2016
Mega Pixel/Shutterstock.com

Ohio’s jobless rate ticked up slightly last month.

Group's Annual Report On Working Ohio Shows Low Worker Participation, High Income Inequality

By Sep 6, 2016
Policy Matters Ohio

Though Ohio’s jobless rate is below the national average and the state is on a job-gaining trend, a new economic report says there are still some numbers that show workers are still suffering in Ohio.