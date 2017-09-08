Ohio's Top Law Enforcement Leader Will Serve As Co-Chair Of Campaign For Victims Rights Amendment

By 11 seconds ago
  • Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
    Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine
    Karen Kasler

Ohio’s top law enforcement official will serve as co-chair for a campaign to pass Issue 1, a proposed constitutional amendment for crime victims on the statewide ballot this fall. 

Attorney General Mike DeWine said some of the features of what’s being called “Marsy’s Law” are already in Ohio’s constitution. But DeWine said it will give crime victims more power. “It will enable a victim to enforce these rights, to go into court to say ‘you’re not following the Constitution,’” DeWine explained.

Among other things, “Marsy’s Law” would require victims be notified when their perpetrator is released from police custody and will require victims be allowed to attend court and parole hearings. The proposal is supported by prosecutors but defense attorneys have questioned whether it might strip away the rights of suspects to get fair and impartial treatment during the judicial process.

Tags: 
Marsy's Law
Mike DeWine

Related Content

"Marsy's Law" Will Be On Statewide Ballot This Fall

By Jul 17, 2017
Jo Ingles

Ohioans will be voting on an issue this fall that, if passed, would add what backers call a victim’s bill of rights to the Ohio constitution. 

A Bill Of Rights For Crime Victims Is One Step Closer To Making It On The Ohio Ballot This Fall

By Jun 22, 2017
Dan Konik

A group that wants a bill of victim rights in Ohio has submitted signatures to put the issue on the ballot this fall. 

Crime Victims Working For "Marsy's Law" In Ohio

By Feb 21, 2017
Jo Ingles

A group that wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment to help crime victims on the statewide ballot this fall is forging ahead with its effort. 

Ballot Issue Effort Meant To Help Crime Victims Is Making Progress

By Feb 8, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

A group that wants to put an issue to provide more rights for crime victims on this fall’s ballot is one step closer to doing that. 

Foster Care Families Desperately Needed In Ohio

By Aug 24, 2017
Jo Ingles

The number of children in Ohio who are placed in foster care continues to increase as the opioid crisis worsens. There’s a shortage of foster care families to meet the need.