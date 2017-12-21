Opioid Crisis Exploding Numbers And Costs Of Foster Care In Ohio

By Dec 21, 2017
  • Karen Kasler

On the same day that the federal government released stats showing Ohio has the second-highest opioid death rate in the nation, the state’s children services’ agencies are saying their system is straining under the pressure of the deadly crisis.

There are more than 15,500 kids in foster care on any given day in Ohio. And Angela Sausser with the Public Children Services Association of Ohio said that’s likely to go to more than 20,000 by 2020. “Based on our projections and where we’re going to be with children and foster care in just the next three years, there’s no way our counties can continue to primarily fund children services on their own,” Sausser said.

Sausser said even if the state doubled what it spends on children services – which now is around 10 percent of overall costs - it would still be last in the nation for funding these agencies. There are a thousand more children in foster care now than there were this time last year.

Tags: 
opioids
opioid crisis
foster care
children services
drug overdoses

Related Content

Foster Care Families Desperately Needed In Ohio

By Aug 24, 2017
Jo Ingles

The number of children in Ohio who are placed in foster care continues to increase as the opioid crisis worsens. There’s a shortage of foster care families to meet the need.

Report Shows Increase In Drug Overdose Deaths As Kasich Rolls Out Prescription Rules

By Aug 30, 2017
Andy Chow

More than 4,000 people died of a drug overdose last year in Ohio. That death toll went up by 33 percent over the previous year. And while Gov. John Kasich is rolling out more ways to crack down on painkiller prescriptions, critics believe there’s an obvious resource that’s not being utilized in the opioid crisis.

Gov. Kasich Says State Is Looking At Claims In Trying To Decide Whether To Sue Drug Distributors

By Oct 19, 2017
Daniel Konik

A report from 60 Minutes and the Washington Post on Sunday suggested central Ohio based Cardinal Health and other opioid painkiller distributors persuaded Congress to weaken the Drug Enforcement Agency’s authority. Gov. John Kasich talked about that today in an exclusive interview.

Attorney General Says He Wants Drug Makers He's Suing To "Come To The Table" - And Bring Money

By Oct 30, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s attorney general says the state needs to be doing more to fight the opioid crisis, which last year killed an average of 11 Ohioans a day. The AG says he’s putting pressure on the drug companies the state is already suing.

Children Services Agencies Say Kids, Social Workers Are Suffering In Opioid Epidemic

By Jan 19, 2017
OGT/Ohio Channel

Ohio leads the nation in opiate overdose deaths, with an average of eight people dying each day last year. And thousands more are addicted, and in many cases, those addicts have families. On this week's "The State of Ohio", two children services directors share stories from the front lines of this crisis.