Paid Family Leave Requirements Could Bring More People To Ohio, Lawmakers Say

By 44 seconds ago
  • (left to right) Rep. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus); Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights); Elizabeth Brown, executive director, Ohio Women’s Public Policy Network
    (left to right) Rep. Kristin Boggs (D-Columbus); Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights); Elizabeth Brown, executive director, Ohio Women’s Public Policy Network
    Karen Kasler

State lawmakers want to ensure that all workers in Ohio get paid family leave so women and men can take care of a newborn or care for a family member who’s sick.

Democratic legislators are pushing for a bill that would require 12 weeks of paid family leave. The lawmakers, including Representative Kristin Boggs, are leaning on their Republican counterparts to consider how these policies could help the state attract new workers.

“By adopting a statewide paid family leave policy, we believe we are sending a message across the country that Ohio is a place where you can work and raise a family,” said Boggs.

Supporters of the bill say women who use paid family leave are 39% less likely to receive public assistance.

A similar bill was introduced in 2016 and never moved out of committee nor had any Republican co-sponsors.

Tags: 
Paid Family Leave

Related Content

Group Pushes For Paid Family Leave As Priority On National Party Platforms

By Jul 12, 2016
Andy Chow

As the Republican and Democratic conventions craft their platforms, one group wants to make sure their issue is added to the list. They say paid family leave isn’t just good for the employees but also a smart business decision. 

New Bill Would Provide Paid Family Leave To Most Ohioans

By Apr 5, 2016
Jo Ingles

Ohio lawmakers are considering a bill that would give most employees in Ohio up to 12 weeks of paid family leave each year.