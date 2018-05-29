Payday Lending Crackdown Bill Still Awaiting Lawmakers' Action A Step Closer To 2019 Ballot

By 6 minutes ago
  • Lawyer Don Brey for Ohioans for Payday Loan Reform speaks to the Ballot Board.
    Lawyer Don Brey for Ohioans for Payday Loan Reform speaks to the Ballot Board.
    Karen Kasler

A crackdown on payday lenders that lawmakers haven’t passed is a step closer to going before voters next year.

The Short-Term Loan Consumer Protection Amendment will look familiar to many, according to Don Brey, the lawyer for the group of activists and faith leaders that wants it approved. “It’s basically, with a couple tweaks, the same as House Bill 123,” Brey said.

That’s the bill that would impose a strict 28 percent interest rate cap on payday loans, along with other restrictions on fees, rules and disclosures.  It’s passed a House committee but hasn’t come to the floor because there’s still no Speaker. It’s strongly opposed by payday lenders, who say it could shut down stores and cut off access to people who need those loans. The group needs to collect more than 300,000 signatures in the hopes of being on next year’s fall ballot.

Tags: 
payday lending reform
Payday lenders

Related Content

Accusations Fly In Wake Of House Dysfunction

By May 24, 2018
Dan Konik

Accusations are flying at the State Capitol as the Ohio House continues in disorder without a speaker. The lawmaker considered to be the frontrunner says his rivals, such as the payday lending industry, are pulling the strings to delay a vote. But a top lending association is mounting its own, major accusation.

DeWine Approves Ballot Petition For Payday Lending Crackdown

By May 22, 2018
Karen Kasler

A community group is moving forward with their attempt to put a measure on the ballot that would crack down on payday lending. They say they’re tired of waiting for lawmakers who are still struggling to pick a speaker -- so they can act on the bill. 

After Halted Vote Last Week, Payday Lending Crackdown Passes House Committee And Heads To Floor

By Apr 18, 2018
Karen Kasler

A bill to crack down on payday lending passed an Ohio House committee without any changes – a week after the House Speaker resigned and a vote on it was halted.

Payday Lender Opponents Speak Out About Bill Delay

By Apr 12, 2018
Dan Konik

An anti-payday lender group is crying foul after a bill to reform the industry was once again delayed in committee. The coalition says the hesitation from lawmakers only intensifies their drive to put the issue on the November ballot. 

Strict Interest Rate Cap Critical Issue In Payday Lending Reform Debate

By Apr 5, 2018
Dan Konik

A battle is brewing over payday lending in Ohio. There are more than 650 storefronts in the state but the industry argues that a new bill threatens to shut them all down. However, consumer advocates say payday lending has been skirting around state law for years to prey on desperate borrowers. 