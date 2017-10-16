Pelanda Drops Out Of Secretary Of State Race

By 23 minutes ago
  • Rep. Dorothy Pelanda (R-Marysville)
    Rep. Dorothy Pelanda (R-Marysville)
    Ohio House

A Republican candidate for Secretary of State has dropped out of the primary fight, citing party unity as her reason.

Representative Dorothy Pelanda of Marysville was going head-to-head with Sen. Frank LaRose of Hudson in perhaps the biggest primary fight aside from the gubernatorial race.

Pelanda wrote in a statement that the Ohio Republican Party is a family that must stay strong and that’s why she was ending her candidacy.

In the last campaign finance report, Pelanda was trailing LaRose in fundraising by a few hundred thousand dollars.

LaRose is now running unopposed for the Republicans and would likely face Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde of Kent in the general election.

Tags: 
2018 election
Dorothy Pelanda

Related Content

Clyde Announces Bid For Secretary Of State In 2018

By May 16, 2017
Andy Chow

The Democrats have their first official candidate running for statewide office outside of the governor’s race. 

LaRose Joins Race For Secretary of State

By May 17, 2017
Andy Chow

Just a day after the first Democrat entered the race, a second Republican announced he’ll run for Secretary of State. That potentially sets up a tough primary between two established lawmakers.