Poverty Numbers Declining, But Advocates Say Nearly A Third Of Population Still Needs Assistance

By 6 minutes ago
  • A map showing the change in percentage of Ohioans in poverty.
    A map showing the change in percentage of Ohioans in poverty.
    Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies' "State of Poverty 2017" report

A group that advocates for low-income people has issued its annual report on the state of poverty in Ohio. 

1.6 million Ohioans live in poverty. And while that number has been trending down, the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies says nearly a third of people can’t pay for basic needs and depend on programs such as Medicaid, food stamps and subsidized childcare. And the group’s Phil Cole notes those programs are often the targets of cuts and restrictions. “Governments need to quit picking on the poor. They need to realize that sometimes as a society we have a duty to help the least among us, people who are worse off financially. We need to do something for them, not to them.”

Cole also says poverty rates go down as education goes up, but college tuition has gone up while need-based aid has been going down.

Tags: 
poverty
Community Action Agencies
OACAA
Phil Cole
Medicaid

Related Content

Hundreds Send Letters To Medicaid Office Opposing Work Requirements

By Mar 16, 2018
Dan Konik

A healthcare advocacy group delivered hundreds of letters to the state Medicaid office to express their opposition to work requirements for certain Medicaid recipients. 

Advocates For The Poor Promise To Push For Change Through Non-Violent Civil Disobedience

By Feb 5, 2018
Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

Activists for low-income Ohioans say they are stepping up lobbying and protesting for change. It is one of 30 campaigns being waged throughout the country.

Lawmakers' Panel To Examine Connection Between Poverty And Education In Series Of Meetings

By Aug 18, 2017
Karen Kasler

60% of Ohio public school students living in poverty scored below proficient on required statewide tests, and the districts that have the lowest test scores have the highest percentages of poor students. That’s based on data from the Ohio Department of Education.  State lawmakers are now studying the connection between education and poverty.

Advocates Point To Poverty Study To Argue For Programs Eyed For Cuts By President Trump

By Mar 23, 2017
Andy Chow

A coalition of advocates for the poor have a new report on poverty in Ohio. And they're using it to call on Congress to save multiple programs that would help low-income Ohioans.

More Than A Sixth Of Ohioans Live In Poverty, And Half Are In Suburbs And Rural Areas

By Apr 27, 2016
OACAA.org

Sixteen percent of Ohioans lived all of last year in poverty, and nearly a third were under the federal poverty line for at least some of 2015. Those are among the findings in a report from community groups that work on the front lines of the war on poverty in Ohio.