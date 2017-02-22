Proposal Grants Judges More Power To Choose Community Control Over Prison Time

Republican and Democratic lawmakers are calling for a plan that they think will help reduce Ohio’s busting prison population.

The bill would give judges more discretion when it comes to sentencing people who have committed fourth- and fifth-degree felonies. The plan would allow judges more flexibility on choosing community control over time behind bars.

Gary Mohr, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, says steering people away from prison will have better long-term results.

“The community providers do a better job than we do in prison unfortunately we allow many people to become acclimated to others that are going to be criminally engaged for the rest of their lives,” said Mohr.

Community control can take all sorts of forms from a treatment facility to monitoring an offender from their own home.