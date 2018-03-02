PUCO Exploring Possible Electric Bill Decreases Based On Corporate Tax Cuts

By 10 hours ago
  • Asim Haque, PUCO chair, after speaking at the Columbus Metropolitan Club in downtown Columbus.
    Asim Haque, PUCO chair, after speaking at the Columbus Metropolitan Club in downtown Columbus.
    Andy Chow

Corporations are seeing big savings as the effects of the large federal tax cut take place. Now state energy regulators want to see if Ohio’s major utilities are going to pass those savings on to the ratepayers.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has opened up hearings to find out if utilities should decrease electric bills based on the money they’re getting from the big corporate tax cut.

PUCO Chair Asim Haque won’t say what he thinks should be done, but he notes there was a similar tax cut in 1986.

“And actually the commission dealt with it and we are actually following a similar rubric through the issuance of request for comments we are dealing within a similar fashion that we did in the 80’s,” said Haque.

When asked if rates were reduced in that case, Haque replied, "they were."

The four major utilities were all hesitant to jump into reduced distribution rates in their PUCO findings.

Read the different case filings here:

- AEP

- Dayton Power and Light

- Duke Energy

- FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy was the most vocal, saying their base distribution rates must stay frozen until their next rate case in 2024.

Tags: 
corporate tax rate
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio
Utility Corporate Tax Cut

Related Content

Treasury Secretary Comes To Ohio Retailers To Sell Tax Package, But Democrats Aren't Buying

By Nov 14, 2017
Karen Kasler

The Treasury Secretary came to Columbus to promote Republican lawmakers’ $1.5 trillion tax reform plan, which they say will grow the economy, make the tax code simpler and create a middle-class tax cut. But not everyone agrees.

PUCO Approves FirstEnergy Plan To Boost Credit

By Oct 13, 2016

For nearly 2 years Akron based First Energy has lobbied for permission to increase fees on customer’s bills to fund infrastructure improvements. Earlier this week the Ohio Public Utilities Commission said yes.  The new fee is expected to raise $200 million dollars a year.

From The Power Plant To Your Electric Bill: The Long Journey Towards Deregulation

By May 17, 2016
Karen Kasler

A decision to block a plan that would’ve guaranteed profits for struggling coal plants in Ohio may have created a domino effect for the future of energy in the state. In part two of a three-part series, Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow takes a look at the history of deregulation in Ohio and the bombshell suggestion to reverse course.