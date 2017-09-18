Puppy Mill Opponents Are One Step Closer To Getting A Statewide Vote On Their Issue

By 25 seconds ago
  • at Ohio Statehouse
    Puppy Mill opponents display sign during 2016 news conference
    Jo Ingles

Opponents of commercial dog breeding facilities known as puppy mills say the state’s current laws don’t protect animals enough. So they are trying to put an issue before Ohio voters to let them decide. 

The group, Stop Puppy Mills Ohio, has received approval for language for a proposed constitutional amendment they say would make commercial dog breeding more humane. It would limit the number of litters a female dog could produce in her lifetime, and it would also spell out care standards for puppies and breeder dogs. The movement to put this before voters is backed by the Humane Society of the United States as well as other statewide and local animal welfare groups. They will have until July 4th to collect about 306,000 valid signatures to put the issue on the ballot next November. The measure is likely to be opposed by Amish breeders and some pet stores, including Petland. Those are the same forces that were instrumental in getting a law passed last year that made it illegal for local communities to regulate pet stores. 

Tags: 
puppy mills
Stop Puppy Mills Ohio
Petland

Related Content

Pups Would Be Allowed On Restaurant And Bar Patios If New Bill Is Passed

By Aug 9, 2017
April 2017
Land Grant Brewing Company

Bars and restaurants that have patios statewide have been welcoming canines and their human friends to sit down to have dinner and drinks in those outdoor spaces finding themselves in a quandary. That’s because those dog owners, rescue groups, and businesses are at odds with health departments over a current state law that prohibits dogs on patios of businesses that serve food and drinks. Now there’s a movement…..and legislation…..that seeks to change that.

Rescues And Humane Organizations Urge Lawmakers To Reject Pet Store Bill

By Nov 17, 2016
Jo Ingles

Opponents of a bill that would ban local restrictions on pet stores say state lawmakers shouldn’t pass that legislation.

Where Did You Get That Puppy In The Window?

By May 17, 2016
Jo Ingles

The Ohio Senate is debating what to do with an amendment about local control over pet sales that’s attached to a tax bill.

Puppy Bill Changes Its Spots

By May 18, 2016
Wikimedia Commons

Ohio lawmakers have scrapped a controversial amendment that would take away local control over sales of dogs at pet stores. But that doesn't mean lawmakers are rolling over and playing dead on the issue.

Bill To Keep Cities From Passing Limits On Pet Stores Passes Legislature - But That's Not All

By Dec 7, 2016
November 2016, Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

The Ohio House has passed a bill that prevents local communities from preventing sales of puppies at pet stores. But that’s not all this legislation does. 

Governor Signs Bills Allowing Guns In Daycares And On Campuses, And Banning Local Minimum Wage Hikes

By Dec 19, 2016
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich spoke to Ohio’s electoral college, and then signed his name to a stack of bills passed by state lawmakers in the last two weeks.