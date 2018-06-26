Pups On Patios Moving Through Senate

  • Land Grant Brewing in Columbus hosts “Pups and Pints” as benefit event for local humane society. Land Grant supports the bill to allow dogs on patios.
    Land Grant Brewing Company

A bill that would allow dogs on restaurant patios is moving its way through the Senate. Business groups see this as a way to let companies expand their creativity.

The bill would let restaurant owners decide if they want to allow dogs on their patios.

Holly Gross with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce says this clears up confusion between businesses and local health departments.

She adds that giving restaurants discretion can help businesses thrive.

“We do have creative business owners and they want to create a really exciting, innovative experience,” says Gross.

The bill also seeks to make sure restaurants comply with health codes if they allow dogs on their patios.

