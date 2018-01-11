Renacci No Longer Wants To Be Ohio Governor. He's Running For U.S. Senator Now.

When State Treasurer Josh Mandel dropped out of the U.S. Senate race last week, questions were raised about whether one of the Republicans in the crowded field for Governor would step up to run in that contest. Now that's happened.

Earlier this week, Congressman Jim Renacci told Cleveland radio station WTAM he was considering making the switch.

“As I’ve said many many times, if the president of the United States reaches out and contacts me and asks me to jump in that race, I would consider it only at that point.”

Renacci says that happened. So he’s out of the governor’s race and running for US Senate. Renacci, listed as the 41st richest member of Congress, will take on wealthy Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons in the primary. And others, including author J.D. Vance and former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel, now the president of Youngstown State, are also being urged to consider running.