Rosenberger Wants Bigger Discussion On Gun Issues, Pauses "Stand Your Ground" Bill

By 3 minutes ago
  • House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) discusses future of “Stand Your Ground” bill and other possible gun-related issues in the Ohio House Chambers.
    Andy Chow

The controversial “Stand Your Ground” bill has stalled in the Ohio House. The measure which makes it easier to use lethal force as self-defense had its last hearing one day before the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. The top House leader says it’s time to take a step back and look at the bigger picture on gun policies.

Republican House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says among the issues that could be discussed are limiting high-capacity magazines, banning bump stocks, and implementing “red flag” laws. But Rosenberger warns that it’s difficult to legislate personal behavior.

“And somebody wanting to do something bad is always going to find an avenue to be able to do that what we need to do is of course make sure we’re doing whatever it is possible to make it tough for those that want to do something bad into the future,” said Rosenberger.

But Rosenberger says Stand Your Ground, HB228, is still important for people to protect themselves. Senate president Larry Obhof has said he thinks it could pass, though Gov. John Kasich has threatened a veto.

Tags: 
gun regulation
Cliff Rosenberger

Related Content

Some Of Kasich's Gun Reforms Have Already Been Proposed - By Democrats

By 3 hours ago
Karen Kasler

Among Republican Gov. John Kasich’s new proposals on gun laws are a ban on accelerators called bump stocks” and a so-called “red flag” bill, which would allow law enforcement to seize guns of people deemed to be dangerous. But these ideas have already been proposed by minority Democrats in the Republican dominated legislature.

Kasich Gun Reforms Include Fixing Background Checks, Bans On Armor-Piercing Ammo And Bump Stocks

By 23 hours ago
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has put out a package of gun law changes he hopes to get through the Republican-dominated state legislature. This comes after several weeks of talking about a private group he convened to discuss gun laws, and after a very public pivot on gun regulations after the Florida high school shooting on Valentine’s Day.

Senate President Says He Thinks "Stand Your Ground" Bill Kasich Says He Won't Sign Will Pass Anyway

By Feb 28, 2018
Jo Ingles

The leader of Republicans in the Senate says he thinks a “stand your ground” bill that Gov. John Kasich said he wouldn’t sign will pass anyway.