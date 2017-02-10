Schiavoni Proposes Tighter Attendance, Education Standards For Eschools

By 4 seconds ago
  • ECOT Superintendent Rick Teeters testifying during a hearing at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in Columbus.
    ECOT Superintendent Rick Teeters testifying during a hearing at the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas in Columbus.
    Andy Chow

The state’s largest online charter school is appealing a ruling that could let the Ohio Department of Education claw back up to $60 million in previous funding. This is over a dispute about how enrollment was calculated. And there are legislators who want to make sure the law is crystal clear in the future.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, is arguing that the state’s guidelines on attendance and enrollment are murky.

That’s in response to the Ohio Department of Education finding that the number of full time students at ECOT fell 60% short of what it reported.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni of the Youngstown area says his bill will require teachers to take attendance and make it clear that e-schools must educate students.

“Set the tone for the upcoming school year and say these are the rules with 100% certainty.”

The argument between providing education and offering learning opportunities is a big part of the court case that the state won. ECOT is appealing it.

Watch debate about online charter school attendance and enrollment rules between Sen. Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) and ECOT Consultant Neil Clark.

Tags: 
online charter schools
charter school attendance
Joe Schiavoni

Related Content

More Online Charter Schools Struggle To Keep Track Of Student Learning Hours

By Aug 29, 2016
Twitter

A look at several online charter school attendance reviews reveal that more e-schools might be either unable or unwilling to meet the standards the state has set to prove students are learning. 

ODE Report: 40% Of ECOT Enrolled Students Qualify As Full-Time

By Sep 26, 2016

The state education department says Ohio's largest online charter school severely over-reported how many students actually attended class full time. But the school says the state's report is a slap in the face to a pending court battle. 

ECOT Fights To Halt Further Action By Education Department In Attendance Fight

By Sep 12, 2016
Andy Chow

 The state of Ohio and its largest e-school went head-to-head in court today over what’s required to provide education to students. 