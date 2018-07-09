Secretary Of State Announces New Procedures For Voter Removal After Supreme Court Win

Even though the US Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s disputed six-year voter roll maintenance process is constitutional, no voters will be removed from the rolls till after the November election. But there’s now a plan on how to go forward with voter removal after that.

Federal law says no voter registrations can be removed this close to an election, but Secretary of State Jon Husted says boards of elections can start notifying those in the queue to be removed. Those are people who didn’t vote for two years, then over the next four years didn’t respond to a mailing from the board and also didn’t vote. Those notices must be mailed by August 6. He’s also putting in a new feature on the state’s MyOhioVote.com site to inform voters of their registration status. And Husted’s office says it will mail a voter a “last chance” notice 30 to 45 days before their name is removed. And when drivers renew their licenses with the same address as on file with their voter registrations, that will count as confirmation.