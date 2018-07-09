Secretary Of State Announces New Procedures For Voter Removal After Supreme Court Win

By Jul 9, 2018
  • Karen Kasler

Even though the US Supreme Court has ruled that Ohio’s disputed six-year voter roll maintenance process is constitutional, no voters will be removed from the rolls till after the November election. But there’s now a plan on how to go forward with voter removal after that.

Federal law says no voter registrations can be removed this close to an election, but Secretary of State Jon Husted says boards of elections can start notifying those in the queue to be removed. Those are people who didn’t vote for two years, then over the next four years didn’t respond to a mailing from the board and also didn’t vote. Those notices must be mailed by August 6. He’s also putting in a new feature on the state’s MyOhioVote.com site to inform voters of their registration status. And Husted’s office says it will mail a voter a “last chance” notice 30 to 45 days before their name is removed.  And when drivers renew their licenses with the same address as on file with their voter registrations, that will count as confirmation.

Tags: 
voter rolls
voting rolls lawsuit
voter "purge" lawsuit
Jon Husted

Related Content

Brown Wants To Stop State From "Purging" Voters

By Jun 21, 2018
Andy Chow

Ohio’s top Democratic elected official is fighting the state’s process when it comes to scratching voters off the rolls. The new bill is in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling approving Ohio’s voter roll cleanup process. 

Husted Says He Expects Voter Roll Maintenance Process To Become Law After Supreme Court Ruling

By Jun 15, 2018
Karen Kasler

Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the US Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But the Secretary of State, who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the law prevents voters from being removed before the fall election.

No Voters Will Be Removed From Rolls Before November Election In Spite Of Supreme Court Decision

By Jun 12, 2018
Daniel Konik

The Secretary of State says no voters will be removed from the rolls before the November election, in spite of the US Supreme Court ruling upholding Ohio’s process of deleting inactive voters’ registrations.

U.S. Supreme Court Gives Ohio The Green Light To Continue Current Maintenance Of Voting Rolls

By Jun 11, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The nation’s highest court has ruled Ohio can continue to maintain its voter rolls the way it currently is. 