Signing Of "Puppy Mill" Crackdown Law Has Activists Calling Off Their Ballot Issue Campaign

By 8 minutes ago
  • A volunteer collects signatures for the Stop Puppy Mills amendment outside Nationwide Arena in Columbus in February.
    A volunteer collects signatures for the Stop Puppy Mills amendment outside Nationwide Arena in Columbus in February.
    Karen Kasler

New regulations on so-called puppy mills will take effect in a few weeks, with Gov. John Kasich signing a bill into law on Friday. And that has animal rights activists who had been wanting to put a puppy mill crackdown before voters calling off their campaign.

Activists had wanted a constitutional amendment on high volume dog breeders. But campaigns are expensive.

Corey Roscoe is the Ohio director of the Humane Society of the United States, and while an amendment would be harder to change than a law, she said Ohio is in a puppy mill crisis. “A lot of the care requirements that are passed under House Bill 506 will go into effect sooner than voters would have even had a chance to vote on the ballot measure.”

In May, animal rights advocates pushed for 13 amendments to the puppy mill bill, including food twice a day and continuous access to water, at least 30 minutes of exercise, new rules for cages and limits on how many times female dogs can be bred. But they continued to collect signatures for a ballot issue in case the law didn’t pass.

Tags: 
puppy mills
Dogs
Humane organizations
humane societies

Related Content

Pups On Patios Moving Through Senate

By Jun 26, 2018
Land Grant Brewing Company

A bill that would allow dogs on restaurant patios is moving its way through the Senate. Business groups see this as a way to let companies expand their creativity.

Pot And Puppies - Just Two Of The Issues That Could Be On The Ballot In 2018

By Dec 29, 2017
Jo Ingles and Rich Blue

For the next seven months, a few groups will be circulating petitions, trying to get enough valid signatures to put specific issues on the 2018 general ballot. 

Ballot Board Gives Animal Activists OK To Start Collecting Petition Signatures For Puppy Mill Issue

By Sep 22, 2017
Jo Ingles

The green light has been given to the group that wants to begin collecting signatures to put a proposed constitutional amendment involving so-called puppy mills on the November 2018 ballot. 

Puppy Mill Opponents Are One Step Closer To Getting A Statewide Vote On Their Issue

By Sep 18, 2017
at Ohio Statehouse
Jo Ingles

Opponents of commercial dog breeding facilities known as puppy mills say the state’s current laws don’t protect animals enough. So they are trying to put an issue before Ohio voters to let them decide. 

Bill To Provide Emergency Medical Care to Pets Passes Ohio House

By Dec 10, 2015
Stu Nicholson, Columbus, Ohio

The Ohio House has passed a bill to help pets who need emergency medical care. Ohio Public Radio’s Jo Ingles explains.