Speaker Says Bill Will Create Group To Study How To Fund Online Charter Schools After ECOT Scandal

By 1 minute ago
  • Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) holds his first sit-down session with Statehouse reporters.
    Speaker Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) holds his first sit-down session with Statehouse reporters.
    Karen Kasler

The new Speaker of the Ohio House is citing a two-year-old study from a pro-charter school group slamming the performance of virtual charter schools. And there may be changes coming in the laws that govern those online schools following the ECOT scandal.

In his first sit-down with reporters, Speaker Ryan Smith said a new bill would create a group to study how best to fund online charters. “We need to be able to make sure that the children coming out of there are getting a quality education and hold them to a high standard – we don’t have results like we did at ECOT and any public school and if we did, we would take drastic action,” Smith said.

ECOT couldn’t pay back millions the state said it owed from inflated attendance and closed in January.

Smith’s office distributed a National Alliance of Public Charter Schools’ report from 2016 showing virtual charter students have weaker academic growth and the schools perform worse than traditional public schools in most states – and it called for shutting down chronically low-performing virtual charters

Tags: 
ECOT
charter school funding
charter school attendance
online charter schools
Ryan Smith

Related Content

School Officials, Think Tank Say Millions In Local Funds Were Diverted To Now-Closed ECOT

By Jun 6, 2018
Karen Kasler

A progressive think tank says data from the Ohio Department of Education’s website shows not only how much state money went to the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, but also how much traditional public school districts lost to what was the state’s largest online charter school.

ECOT Prepares For Board Of Education Vote Monday, Says Result Won't Be Final Outcome

By Jun 9, 2017
Karen Kasler

The state school board votes on Monday on whether to require the state’s largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, to pay back $60 million in state funding it got for actually having 60% fewer students than it claimed it did. It’s the latest in the fight between ECOT and the state, and it won’t be the last.

Lawmaker, Lobbyist Debate Role Of "Educational Opportunity" In ECOT Attendance Audit

By Aug 4, 2016
"The State of Ohio"

The heated dispute between the state and its largest online charter school reached a boiling point this week with a judge’s order for ECOT to turn over its student log-in data. But the e-school is refusing to back down.

ECOT Critics Say School Ran Unchecked For Years

By May 15, 2018
Andy Chow

An audit regarding alleged attendance inflation by the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is now in the hands of several investigative agencies. The review claims that ECOT padded their student data on purpose to get more money from the state. Critics say this information comes after years of ECOT operating unchecked.

Republican Candidates For Fall Ballot Move Quickly To Donate ECOT Dollars

By May 11, 2018
Karen Kasler

Republican candidates on this fall’s ballot are moving to distance themselves from the founder of what was the state’s largest online charter schoo, following a state audit that could result in criminal charges and reports of an FBI investigation for illegal campaign contributions.