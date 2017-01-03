Top Ohio Lawmakers Are Talking Tax Reform

Tax reform is on the mind of Ohio’s legislative leaders.

Senate President Larry Obhof says taxes are one of the priorities in this new 132nd General Assembly.

“Even though our overall rate in Ohio has gone down, the complexity, the needless layers of it hasn’t really changed and I think that’s a problem.”

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger says he also wants to tackle real tax reform.

“Tax shifting is not one of the things I’m interested in.”

Obhof and Rosenberger, both Republicans, should find it easier to tackle that issue now that the GOP gained one seat in each chamber.