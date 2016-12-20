Trump Ohio Campaign Director Backing Borges' Challenger

By Dec 20, 2016
  • Bob Paduchik, Donald Trump’s Ohio campaign director
    Bob Paduchik, Donald Trump’s Ohio campaign director
    Jo Ingles

Insiders are saying that President-elect Donald Trump wants new leadership at the top of the Ohio Republican Party. Now Trump’s top ally in Ohio is doing what he can to unseat current GOP chair Matt Borges.

The rift between Borges and the Trump campaign was well-known. At times he wavered in his support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. That includes when a leaked video caught Trump talking about his ability to sexually assault women if he wanted to.

Now Trump’s Ohio campaign director Bob Paduchik is doing what he can to help Stark County GOP vice-chair Jane Timken unseat Borges

“It’s important to have leadership that brings the committee together. That’s able to work with the county chairs,” said Paduchik.

Borges has been state party chair for three years. Less than a month before the election, the Trump campaign broke ties with Borges citing what they believed to be a lack of support.

Tags: 
Bob Paduchik
Matt Borges
Jane Timken
Ohio Republican Party

Related Content

Trump Campaign's Brutal Letter To State GOP Chair Sparks Apparent Civil War In Party

By Oct 17, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

The rift between the Trump campaign on the chair of the Ohio Republican Party blew up into what appears to be a full-blown war.

Ohio Republican Party Chair May Face Challenge From Candidate Who Says She's Backed By Trump

By Dec 5, 2016
Karen Kasler

The head of the Ohio Republican Party is likely to have a challenger to his re-election to that position next month.

Former Chairs Talk About Future Of Their Parties After 2016 Election

By Nov 21, 2016
OGT/Ohio Channel

This election has emboldened supporters of Donald Trump, and left Hillary Clinton’s backers devastated. But it’s also brought up big questions for those who align themselves with the major political parties. Two former party chairs took time recently to talk about what the results of this election mean for the future.