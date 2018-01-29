Unemployment Compensation Revamp Moving Forward, Labor/Business Groups Still Not On Board

By 10 hours ago
  • Rep. Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) tells a group of reporters that his bill to change the unemployment compensation fund is still moving through committee.
    Andy Chow

The bill to change the way money is put into the fund the state uses to pay benefits to unemployed workers is taking another step forward this week. The controversial bill still has yet to pick up support from labor or business groups.

Republican leaders in the House say the clock is ticking for lawmakers to do something about the state’s unemployment compensation fund, which they say would dry up quickly in the event of a recession.

Republican Representative Kirk Schuring says that’s why they’re moving forward with his bill, HB382, which would increase how much money companies pay into the fund while decreasing benefits to workers.

“This is a bill that’s going to require sacrifice so no one’s going to pat us on the back and say ‘job well done’ but it’s something that the state of Ohio needs,” said Schuring.

Although labor and business groups still oppose the bill, Schuring believes they’re closer now than ever before to reaching a compromise.

