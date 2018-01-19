Unemployment Rate Drops Slightly - Now At Lowest Level Since Last Spring

By Jan 19, 2018
  • Daniel Konik

Ohio’s unemployment rate inched down in December. And it was the lowest since last spring.

Ohio's unemployment rate was 4.7 percent last month, down a tenth of a point from November. That’s the lowest level since March of last year. The number of unemployed Ohioans has decreased by 14,000 in the past year from 284,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 5.0 percent in December 2016, but it’s still off from October 2015, when the jobless rate was at its lowest point in 14 years. And the state’s unemployment rate last month was more than a half a point higher than the nation’s, which was just over 4 percent last month.

Related Content

Ohio's Jobless Rate Creeps Up To Highest Level In Almost Three Years

By Sep 15, 2017
Dan Konik

After several months of holding steady, the state’s jobless rate has climbed to its highest level in nearly three years.

Ohio's Jobless Rate Rises Slightly, But State Is Still Growing Jobs

By Jul 21, 2017
Dan Konik

Ohio’s jobless rate for last month creeped up again, but the state maintains there’s still good news in the numbers. 

Group's Annual Report On Working Ohio Shows Low Worker Participation, High Income Inequality

By Sep 6, 2016
Policy Matters Ohio

Though Ohio’s jobless rate is below the national average and the state is on a job-gaining trend, a new economic report says there are still some numbers that show workers are still suffering in Ohio.

Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged For Two Months, As State Reports More Ohioans In Labor Force

By Mar 3, 2017
Karen Kasler

The state’s jobless rate was 5% for January, which is unchanged from December. But officials say there’s good news in that number.