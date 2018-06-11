U.S. Supreme Court Gives Ohio The Green Light To Continue Current Maintenance Of Voting Rolls

  • Statehouse News Bureau

The nation’s highest court has ruled Ohio can continue to maintain its voter rolls the way it currently is. 

The US Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that Ohio can keep using a decades-old process to update voter rolls. Ohio voters who don’t cast ballots for two years are sent cards to their home mailing address to verify their info. If the card isn’t returned and a voter doesn’t cast a ballot for four more years, the voter is removed from the rolls. The Secretary of State’s office says that prevents duplicate registration and takes deceased voters off the rolls.

But advocates for homeless Ohioans sued, saying the process strips them of their right to vote. They contend the process unfairly removes low-income people and minorities. They note that in 2015 alone, more than 40,000 Cuyahoga County residents were removed from the rolls through this process. 

US Supreme Court
Voting rights
voter rolls
homeless
homeless vote

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Appeal On Counting Provisional And Absentee Ballots, But Fight Will Go On

By Nov 1, 2016
Karen Kasler

The US Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from advocates for the homeless and the Ohio Democratic Party to ensure that more absentee and provisional ballots are counted. That settles the final lawsuit of the 2016 election over Ohio’s election laws – for now.

Ohio Democratic Party Appeals Golden Week Ruling To U.S. Supreme Court

By Aug 26, 2016
Jo Ingles

The Ohio Democratic Party is appealing a federal court decision that cancels the so-called "Golden Week", when voters can register and cast ballots at the same time.

How U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Abortion Law Might Affect Ohio

By Jun 27, 2016
Jo Ingles

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against a Texas law that required doctors performing abortions in the Lone Star state to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and required abortion clinics to meet standards for ambulatory surgical centers.  How does that ruling affect Ohio?

U.S. Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Ohio's Process Of Removing Inactive Voters From Rolls

By Jan 10, 2018
Twitter: @DoreyScheimer

The US Supreme Court heard arguments today in a case challenging Ohio’s controversial method for maintaining its voter rolls. 

Ohio's Top Election Official Won't Give Private Info To President Trump's Election Commission

By Jun 30, 2017
Statenouse News Bureau

The vice chairman of President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity has sent a letter to all 50 states, asking for registered voters’ names, birthdays, political affiliations, voting history and last four digits of social security numbers. Here is how Ohio’s Secretary of State is handling this.