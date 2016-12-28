131st Ohio General Assembly Adjourns

Ohio lawmakers won’t be coming back into the lame duck session to override Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes on controversial legislation.

It’s over. House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger adjourned his chamber this morning, meaning that this lame duck session of the Legislature is over. So lawmakers won’t try to override Kasich’s vetoes of the energy bill, the so-called "heartbeat" abortion ban or the bill that minimized the Governor’s role in state agencies. While those bills were killed by him, Republican leaders say they expect those issues to be considered when the new General Assembly begins its next year. And Republicans will have even stronger veto-proof majorities then.