Abortion Rights Group Wants Justice To Recuse Herself After Speech Before Anti-Abortion Group

By 31 minutes ago
  • Justice Sharon Kennedy's speech is listed on Greater Toledo Right To Life's website.
    Justice Sharon Kennedy's speech is listed on Greater Toledo Right To Life's website.
    www.gtrtl.org

The state’s leading abortion rights group is asking a Supreme Court justice to remove herself from two cases involving abortion providers coming before the court.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Sharon Kennedy spoke last week at a fundraiser for Toledo Right to Life. The court will hear cases later this year involving a Toledo abortion clinic’s fight with the state over transfer agreements and abortion restrictions in the 2013 state budget. NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio spokesman Gabriel Mann says Kennedy needs to recuse herself from hearing those cases. “If she’s participating in fundraisers for right to life organizations, she’s lost the ability to be impartial in a case that might come before her about Ohio abortion clinics.”

In an op-ed, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor defended Kennedy, saying she spoke only about the workings of the court system and that the criticism of her is unfair.

Tags: 
abortion clinics
sharon kennedy
Ohio Supreme Court
Maureen O'Connor
greater toledo right to life

Related Content

New Abortion Bills Coming To Ohio Legislature

By Feb 10, 2017
Ohio Right To Life's website

It’s a case of déjà vu’ in the Ohio Legislature, which has the strongest Republican majority in half a century. Some abortion bills that were proposed but didn’t pass before are being re-introduced.

2016 Year in Review - Abortion

By Dec 28, 2016
Karen Kasler

Abortion is always a contentious issue at the Statehouse. This year was no exception, as abortion ban bills took front and center stage amid the backdrop of the controversial election season.

How U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Texas Abortion Law Might Affect Ohio

By Jun 27, 2016
Jo Ingles

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled against a Texas law that required doctors performing abortions in the Lone Star state to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals and required abortion clinics to meet standards for ambulatory surgical centers.  How does that ruling affect Ohio?

The Future Of Abortion Clinics In Ohio

By Jo Ingles Dec 2, 2016
Jo Ingles

A decision by the Ohio Department of Health to order a Dayton area abortion clinic to shut down is drawing criticism and praise. Abortion opponents say it’s a step in the right direction but supporters of legal abortion say it is politically motivated over-reach by a state agency. 

Watchdog Group Calls For President Of State Medical Board To Resign

By Aug 22, 2016
The State of Ohio (Ohio Public Television)

There are calls for the President of the Ohio State Medical Board to step down over comments he’s made about a pending case.