Access To Health Insurance Restored For 19 Of 20 Ohio Counties

About 11,000 enrollees in the Affordable Health Care Act program in nineteen Ohio counties who recently found themselves without a single health insurance company to cover them are now getting some options. 

The Ohio Department of Insurance has been working with Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Molina, Medical Mutual and Paramount. Now those five insurers have agreed to be insurance options for Ohioans in 19 of 20 Ohio counties insured under the federal health care program. There is still one county, Paulding, that is without a single insurance provider under the exchange. The state says it is still working with insurers to get at least one company to provide coverage to residents in the Northwest Ohio county. Over the last year, several major insurance companies pulled out of the exchange, leaving people enrolled in those counties without a single insurance company from which to choose.

