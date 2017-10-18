ACLU Of Ohio Opposes Issue One - Marsy's Law

One of the state’s leading civil liberties organizations is opposing Issue 1 – the victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law.

The ACLU of Ohio’s Gary Daniels says many parts of Issue 1 are already in law, and if there’s a problem with enforcement, he says that should be addressed. But he says this ballot issue would endanger due process for people accused of crimes. Daniels says it would allow victims to refuse interviews or depositions.“There are perfectly logical and reasonable reasons why somebody might seek information from a crime victim when they are being accused of a crime,” Daniels adds. He says putting Marsy’s Law into the Constitution would make it difficult to fix possible problems. The state public defender and the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys’ Association has also opposed the issue, though some individual prosecutors are supporting it.