Advocates For The Poor Promise To Push For Change Through Non-Violent Civil Disobedience

Activists for low-income Ohioans say they are stepping up lobbying and protesting for change. It is one of 30 campaigns being waged throughout the country.

Activists involved in what’s being called “the Poor People’s Campaign” say they are following civil rights leader Martin Luther King’s example. They say they’ll lobby lawmakers and engage in non-violent civil disobedience to end systemic racism, poverty, environmental problems and overspending on war. Reverend Marian Stewart is a Unitarian church leader in Columbus.

“It is not ok to let our children go without. It is ok to let homelessness be the answer. We must meditate and pray, we must act, and we must persevere.”

The group delivered letters to politicians highlighting voter suppression laws passed in Ohio and elsewhere. The activists say they’ll risk arrest beginning on Mother’s Day if their agenda isn’t adopted.  

Tags: 
Poor People's Campaign
poverty
activists

