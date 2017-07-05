Advocates Rally To Save Medicaid Expansion Ahead Of Possible Veto Override

By Jul 5, 2017
  • Rally at the Statehouse to save Medicaid expansion from proposed enrollment freeze.
    Dan Konik

Hundreds of advocates gathered on the steps of the Statehouse to rally against a vote that would freeze Medicaid enrollment for certain people next year. This could be a last minute push as the House considers taking that up tomorrow.

“Save Medicaid, save lives.”

The advocates, health care providers and faith leaders want to continue Medicaid expansion for potentially half a million more Ohioans. 

Gov. John Kasich vetoed a budget line freezing Medicaid enrollment for adults under 138% of the poverty level.

Derek Richardson of Lima is with Health Partners of Western Ohio, a network of health centers. 

“When you’re at the personal level and you see the impact that having this coverage has on them it really hits home.”

On the other side, the Ohio Christian Alliance and Americans For Prosperity, supported by the conservative Koch Brothers, have been running phone banks in support of a veto override.

