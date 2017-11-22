Aerospace Enthusiasts Prepare For Statehouse Event

By 11 seconds ago
  • Ohio Channel

There’s an event taking place Tuesday (November 28, 2017) at the Statehouse that is out of this world. 

Air travel on earth and beyond will be front and center at the Statehouse as leaders in the industry will be on hand to speak with government, business and university leaders. It’s the state’s 6th annual “Aerospace Day”. Aviation enthusiasts are encouraged to attend as the future of the industry in Ohio is discussed. Aerospace is big business in Ohio. It employs more than 170,000 people and contributes $21 billion to the state’s economy.

Tags: 
Aerospace
Ohio Statehouse

