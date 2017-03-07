Another Democrat Announces Bid For Ohio Governor

Less than a week after the first official Democratic candidate for governor announced his intentions, a second Democrat has announced she’s jumping into the race too.

Betty Sutton is a former three-term member of congress from Northeast Ohio but she wants to be the first woman elected Governor.

“It’s time for a change of priorities in Ohio and we need to focus on creating new jobs and opportunities for working families instead of just giving tax breaks to the most privileged and powerful.”

Last week, House Democratic Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni announced he’s running. Other Democrats who might run include Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and former Attorney General and current federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rich Cordray. On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor are raising money, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.