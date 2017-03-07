Another Democrat Announces Bid For Ohio Governor

By 40 minutes ago
  • Betty Sutton
    Betty Sutton
    Bettysutton.com

Less than a week after the first official Democratic candidate for governor announced his intentions, a second Democrat has announced she’s jumping into the race too. 

Betty Sutton is a former three-term member of congress from Northeast Ohio but she wants to be the first woman elected Governor.

“It’s time for a change of priorities in Ohio and we need to focus on creating new jobs and opportunities for working families instead of just giving tax breaks to the most privileged and powerful.”

Last week, House Democratic Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni announced he’s running. Other Democrats who might run include Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill, former state lawmaker Connie Pillich, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and former Attorney General and current federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Rich Cordray. On the Republican side, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Jon Husted and Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor are raising money, and Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci has said he’s interested.

Tags: 
Betty Sutton
Ohio Gubernatorial race 2018
Joe Schiavoni
Connie Pillich
Rich Cordray
Nan Whaley
Mike DeWine
Jon Husted
Mary Taylor
Bill O'Neill
jim renacci

Related Content

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Bows Out Of Democratic Race For Governor In 2018

By Feb 28, 2017
Karen Kasler

One of the Democrats who is often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be throwing his hat in the ring. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Considering Run For Governor, Renacci Says There's Something Enticing About Executive Branch

By Feb 23, 2017
Andy Chow

The field of Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor is getting pretty crowded. Three statewide officials have already started raising money. Now a lesser known candidate who might appeal more to the far-right is considering a run.

Who Does Kasich Want As Governor In 2018? Hint: He Won't Say

By Jul 29, 2016
Andy Chow

The Ohio Republican Party could be facing a dilemma in the next two years with as many as three top officeholders possibly vying for the Governor’s office. Current Gov. John Kasich is weighing in on what might happen before 2018.

Kasich Says He'll Back Lt. Gov. Taylor In 2018, If She Runs In Crowded Field For Governor

By Feb 9, 2017
Karen Kasler

There were a lot of topics covered by Gov. John Kasich in a speech to a group of newspaper executives and editors. He focused mostly on his budget, but also about who he wants to see replace him in 2018.