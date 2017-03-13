Another Democrat Enters 2018 Race For Governor, The Third In Three Weeks

  Former Rep. Connie Pillich (D-Cincinnati) launched her campaign for governor on a video on her website.
For the third time in three weeks, another Democrat has joined the race for governor.

Former state Rep. Connie Pillich of Cincinnati talks about Donald Trump’s inauguration and the Women’s March on Washington as motivations in her campaign launch video. Pillich said she’s focused on jobs and reaching Democrats who saw Trump as a leader. And though Youngstown area state Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni and former US Rep. Betty Sutton of northeast Ohio are running, Pillich says she’s in to stay. "I’m running for governor. I’m running for governor because I believe I have the best leadership to offer the state, and we are in dire need of new leadership,” Pillich said.

Pillich was the top Democratic vote getter the only time she ran statewide, in 2014. But she still lost that treasurer’s race to incumbent Republican Josh Mandel by 13 points.

There are some other possible Democratic candidates as well, such as Ohio Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill, Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and Richard Cordray, the former state Attorney General who's now heading up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

