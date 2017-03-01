Another Proposal On Drawing Congressional District Maps Introduced In Ohio Legislature

By 10 hours ago
  • State Senator Frank LaRose (R)
    Statehouse News Bureau

A new bill in the Ohio Legislature would change the way congressional districts are drawn. But its sponsor said his plan is different this time around.

The plan is sponsored by Republican Senator Frank LaRose (R-Hudson), the same man who sponsored the Congressional redistricting bill, which didn’t get far. But LaRose says it’s different this time around. He said voters want congressional redistricting. He says his bill gives the state legislature two ways to pass a redistricting plan. “They could do so with a two thirds majority which takes a lot of members to do that and in most scenarios that would mean both Republicans and Democrats unless one party was just in a really small minority," LaRose said. "The other way to do it is with a majority of each party so more than half of the Republicans and more than half of the Democrats.”

LaRose said if lawmakers couldn’t pass maps either way by August, the state district map-drawing commission that was created through a ballot issue in 2013 would draw the congressional map.  LaRose said the time is now, since a citizens group has been talking about putting its own redistricting plan before voters.

