Anti-Death Penalty Advocates Urge Block Of Next Month's Execution

By 5 seconds ago
  • Misha Zinkow, rabbi at Temple Israel in central Ohio, addresses anti-execution rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
    Andy Chow

A coalition of anti-death penalty advocates are hoping Gov. John Kasich will once again delay the execution of a death row inmate next month. They rallied at the Ohio Statehouse where religious leaders tried to appeal to Kasich’s faith.

Activists with Ohioans to Stop Executions spread out through the Statehouse to hand out letters to the governor’s office and lawmakers.

During a rally, Misha Zinkow, a rabbi at Temple Israel, explained why he believed capital punishment goes against Jewish values.

“For at least three reasons; uncertainty in judicial conclusions, it’s cruel and administered inconsistently, and because we believe in repentance over retribution,” said Zinkow.

During the three year halt in executions, Ohio did not see a drop in the murder rate. The group says that’s proof that executions don’t deter crime.

Ohioans to Stop Executions
Death Penalty

Head Of Prosecutors' Group Calls For Nitrogen As Possible Execution Method

By Sep 8, 2016
Ron Corby, OGT

There haven’t been any executions in Ohio for almost three years. The state hasn’t been able to get the lethal injection drugs needed to carry out those death sentences. But there’s a suggestion that a widely used and available gas could be used as a substitute.

As State Holds In Semi-Moratorium, Advocates Lobby Lawmakers To Ban Executions

By Apr 12, 2016
Karen Kasler

Ohio doesn’t have an execution scheduled for nine months, and the state doesn’t have the drugs to carry out that lethal injections. So advocates are seizing the opportunity to lobby lawmakers on abandoning the death penalty entirely. And they came armed with some powerful weapons – people who were sentenced to die but who were freed after the charges against them were dismissed.

Death Penalty Opponents Want More Task Force Recommendations Implemented

By Sep 6, 2016
David Carillet/Shutterstock.com

A group that fights for an end to the death penalty in Ohio has issued a new report showing a task force’s recent recommendations are not being implemented.