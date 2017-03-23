Anti-Discrimination Legislation Introduced Again

  • Rep. Nickie Antonio
    Jo Ingles

A bill that would ban discrimination in housing or employment based on sexual gender or identity has been introduced in the legislature. And it’s not the first time.

Democratic Rep. Nickie Antonio says this legislation is not new.

“A version of this bill has been introduced in the general assembly in the state of Ohio, since 2009.”

Antonio, the state's first openly lesbian lawmaker, says gays, lesbians and transgender people are discriminated against because current law does not prevent it. And she notes many major companies have already adopted this policy on their own. Antonio says, even if this bill were passed, it would still include exemptions for religious organizations. No majority Republicans have signed on to the legislation yet. 

