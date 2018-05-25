Anti-Gambling Activist Says PA Law Could Bring Sports Wagering To In Ohio Very Soon

The recent US Supreme Court ruling striking down a federal ban on sports betting means Pennsylvania can go forward with sports wagering through a law passed last year, in anticipation of the court’s decision. But there’s one anti-gambling activist who says he thinks Ohio will be open for sports gambling in a matter of weeks – or maybe days.

Rob Walgate is with the anti-casino group the Ohio Roundtable. He thinks the 2009 amendment that legalized casinos allows Ohio to immediately permit any type of gaming that a neighboring state is doing. And he said “slot machine” is defined vaguely as a “mechanical, electrical or other device” that allows money to be used to play a game of skill or chance. “They could set it up for sports wagering on a computer that would be allowed for it.”

Walgate, who’s a longtime critic of the amendment, said lawmakers could still set regulations, but in his view couldn’t stop the casinos from doing sports gambling. But there appears to be no case law that addresses this.