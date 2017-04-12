Are You Prepared To Intervene In A Drug Overdose? Health Officials Warn It Could Happen To You

  • Teresa Long (left), Columbus Health Commissioner, at the Columbus Metropolitan Club forum on opioid abuse.
    Andy Chow

Some of the biggest players in the fight against Ohio’s opioid abuse told business leaders that the epidemic might be closer than they think and warned them to be prepared. 

The top health official in Columbus wants you, yes you, to have Naloxone. City Health Commissioner Teresa Long says many people might brush off the overdose reversing drug as something only addicts or their family or friends should have.

Long warned during a Columbus Metropolitan Club forum that anyone could be in a position to have to save a life.

“Join me in thinking, why couldn’t it happen to me? Why not in our workplace? In our church, in our school.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation says Ohio led the nation in opioid overdoses in 2015, with more than 3,000 people dead. Stats for 2016 are expected to be even higher.

