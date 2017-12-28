Auditor's Office Finds Millions In Overpayments To Medicaid Providers In 2017

By 13 minutes ago
  • Daniel Konik

The state auditor’s office says it found more than $10.5 million in overpayments to Medicaid providers in the last year.

Auditor Dave Yost’s office does compliance exams to check to see if Medicaid providers have the documentation to back up what they’ve billed the state. The nearly $10.7 million from just this last year represents almost a third of the overpayments discovered since 2011, says Yost’s spokesperson Beth Gianforcaro. “Since taking office, Auditor Yost’s Medicaid team has identified $35.6 million in improper payments and have been seeking to have those repaid,” Gianforcaro said.

The most recent finding was nearly $400,000 Yost says a Franklin County nurse owes the state for three years of payments and 2,500 services for which she had no documentation.

Tags: 
Medicaid

Related Content

Trump Administration Opening Door To Medicaid Work Requirements

By Nov 9, 2017
Ohio Department of Medicaid

The Trump Administration has signaled it’ll give flexibility to states when it comes to how they operate their Medicaid programs. That will likely open the door for Ohio to implement a controversial measure.

Medicaid Critics Approve Money Request, Favor Cost-Cutting Moves

By Oct 30, 2017
Andy Chow

For the first time since lawmakers required it in the budget, Gov. John Kasich’s administration made a trip to the Statehouse to ask a panel of legislators to release hundreds of millions of dollars to fund Medicaid. 

House Passes Pair Of Bills Requiring EBT Card Photos, Checks On Food Stamp Recipients

By Nov 1, 2017
jfs.ohio.gov

The Ohio House has also passed a pair of bills requiring more checks for those who administer the state’s food stamp programs. Representatives considered requiring photos on electronic benefit cards and checks on recipients for other sources of income.

Ohio Medicaid Testing Payment System For Behavioral Health Redesign

By Oct 23, 2017
Andy Chow

The state is redesigning the way mental health and addiction services are covered under health care plans. Those services are critical in fighting the deadly opioid crisis. That means a lot of testing is needed before implementing the new system.