Backer Of Failed 2015 Medical Marijuana Ballot Issue Threatens Legal Action Against State

By 13 seconds ago
  • Jimmy Gould
    Jimmy Gould
    Jo Ingles

One of the principal backers of the failed 2015 ballot issue to legalize marijuana is threatening legal action against the state's medical pot program. 

ResponsibleOhio backer Jimmy Gould applied for at least one of the 12 large-scale cultivators' licenses for the medical marijuana program set up by lawmakers last year. He didn’t get one. He is calling the process “a travesty” and claim the licenses were given to political insiders instead of the companies that best met the criteria outlined by state regulators. Gould says he plans to challenge the process in court and hints he might even try put a marijuana issue on the ballot again next year. One of the companies awarded a contract has ties to former Ohio House Speaker Bill Batchelder and former Republican Party operative Chris Schrimpf. But the business’s spokesman says the quality of its proposal, not favoritism, is the reason it was chosen.

Tags: 
Medical marijuana

Related Content

State Awards Large Cultivator Licenses For Medical Marijuana Program

By Nov 30, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

The state has chosen the 12 companies that will be given licenses to operate large-scale medical marijuana growing farms.

Who Wants To Sell Medical Marijuana In Ohio?

By Nov 28, 2017
Jo Ingles

The board that oversees Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program is making some key decisions right now. 

Ohio Will Award Medical Marijuana Cultivators' Licenses This November

By Aug 11, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Investors who want a license to grow medical marijuana for Ohio’s new program will have to wait until November to find out whether they will receive one. 

Medical Marijuana Testing Dilemma

By Aug 10, 2017

The state’s new medical marijuana program is supposed to begin a little more than a year from now. But there are still lots of questions, such as who will grow the plants, what conditions they’ll be grown under, and who will do lab testing on the cannabis before patients get access to it. 

Investor Who Played Role In New Medical Marijuana Law Plans Med Pot Campus In Ohio

By Mar 9, 2017
Jo Ingles

Two of the people who played key roles in the marijuana legalization plan rejected by Ohio voters in 2015 are planning to take a key role in Ohio’s new medical marijuana program. 