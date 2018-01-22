Backers Of A Citizen Led Effort To Reform Redistricting Don't Like Plan Ohio Lawmakers Want

By 10 hours ago
  • Collected petitions
    Collected petitions
    Karen Kasler

Supporters of a redistricting plan that might be on the November ballot are critical of a bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers that would let them retain control over the process of drawing Congressional district lines. 

The Ohio NAACP, Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio have been gathering signatures to put a proposed redistricting plan before voters this fall. The League’s Ann Henkener says the lawmaker’s plan would not stop the gerrymandering now allowed.

“The whole idea of it passing is not something my brain can comprehend.”

Lawmakers want to put a redistricting amendment before voters in May. Henkener says her group’s plan, which would allow community members, not lawmakers, to control the process, will continue regardless of what might happen then.

“Everything that we need for changing the amendment, whether it is changed in the interim or not, is in our proposal.”

Because it’s a citizens’ effort, this proposed amendment can only go before voters in November. 

Tags: 
redistricting
Fair Congressional Districts for Ohio
Ohio Legislature
Ann Henkener
Ohio League of Women Voters
Common Cause Ohio
Ohio NAACP

Related Content

Ohio House Speaker Says Redistricting Panel Is Serious About Coming Up With A Workable Solution

By Oct 11, 2017
Speaking to reporters
Jo Ingles

The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives is optimistic a new panel looking at ways to reform congressional redistricting will be able to come up with a good solution soon. 

Democrats Skeptical That Republican-Backed Redistricting Plan Will Really Be Bipartisan

By Mar 3, 2017
The Ohio Legislature

A Democratic state lawmaker is taking issue with a newly introduced bill that would change the process for congressional redistricting. 

Eastern Ohio Pegged To Be Most Likely To Lose A Congressional Seat If Population Trends Continue

By Dec 30, 2016
"The State of Ohio" - Ohio Public Television

Ohio’s population growth isn’t keeping up with some other states. And that could mean a big change after the 2020 census. 

Voter Groups Discuss Ballot Initiative If Lawmakers Don't Act On Congressional Redistricting

By Jul 14, 2016
Andy Chow

Advocates say time is running out for lawmakers to overhaul the way congressional districts are drawn in Ohio.  

Governor Kasich's 2016 State Of The State Speech

By Apr 6, 2016
Ohiochannel.org

Gov. John Kasich called for more income tax cuts in his State of the State speech in Marietta last night. And he’s also telling Ohio lawmakers he wants them to pass a congressional redistricting plan. Ohio Public Radio’s Andy Chow and Jo Ingles reports. 

Democrats Join Bipartisan Group To Create Congressional Redistricting Plan, But Have Concerns

By Sep 27, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Democrats say they’ll join a bipartisan group of state lawmakers working on a new way to draw Congressional districts. But they are concerned about the timing.