Backers Of A Citizen Led Effort To Reform Redistricting Don't Like Plan Ohio Lawmakers Want

Supporters of a redistricting plan that might be on the November ballot are critical of a bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers that would let them retain control over the process of drawing Congressional district lines.

The Ohio NAACP, Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio have been gathering signatures to put a proposed redistricting plan before voters this fall. The League’s Ann Henkener says the lawmaker’s plan would not stop the gerrymandering now allowed.

“The whole idea of it passing is not something my brain can comprehend.”

Lawmakers want to put a redistricting amendment before voters in May. Henkener says her group’s plan, which would allow community members, not lawmakers, to control the process, will continue regardless of what might happen then.

“Everything that we need for changing the amendment, whether it is changed in the interim or not, is in our proposal.”

Because it’s a citizens’ effort, this proposed amendment can only go before voters in November.