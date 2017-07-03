Bill Allows Concealed Carry In Gun-Free Zones

By Jul 3, 2017
  • Andy Chow

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons into gun free zones without being criminally liable. 

The Republican-sponsored bill would let concealed carry license holders take their guns into gun-free zones including restaurants, schools and courthouses as long as they’re not caught. If they are caught and if they leave immediately they won't face criminal charges.

Luke Entelis, with Everytown for Gun Safety, says this would put the burden on business owners and school employees to confront the gun owner.

“That may be a confrontational situation that someone would like to avoid so in that way it’s absolutely a radical encroachment on private property rights of Ohioans.”

Supporters say this taps into the public safety attributes of having a trained gun owner around. 

Tags: 
guns
concealed carry law

