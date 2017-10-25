Bill To Ban Abortion After A Down Syndrome Diagnosis Is One Step Closer To Becoming A Law

By 20 seconds ago

An Ohio House committee has passed a bill that would make the state the third in the country to ban abortion after a Down Syndrome diagnosis has been made. Doctors who perform abortions after that point would be held liable and could lose their licenses to practice. 

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonadakis praised the committee’s vote. "The government spoke loudly today that we are going to stop discriminating against people with disabilities,” Gonadakis said.

After that vote, opponents of the bill went to the Speaker’s office and unfurled large banners made from petitions signed by more than 2000 people against the legislation. NARAL ProChoice Ohio’s Jaime Miracle says the legislature needs to focus its efforts differently. "It should be making sure that these families have access to the health care services they need when facing a diagnosis like Down Syndrome during pregnancy or any other diagnosis,” Miracle explained.

A federal court recently struck down a similar law in Indiana that included additional provisions. This bill now goes to the full House for consideration.

Tags: 
Abortion
Down syndrome
Ohio Right to Life
NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio

Related Content

Abortion Rate Declines For Fourth Year In A Row, But Both Sides In Debate Have Differing Reasons Why

By Oct 2, 2017
Ohio Department of Health

The number of abortions in Ohio last year went down for the fourth year in a row. Both sides in the debate are pleased, but have differing opinions on why.

Controversial Abortion Bill To Be Heard In Ohio House Committee This Week

By Oct 9, 2017
Jo Ingles

After a long weekend, lawmakers will come back to the Statehouse for hearings this week. And one will deal with a controversial abortion bill. 

Future Of Toledo Abortion Clinic Is In The Hands Of The Ohio Supreme Court Now

By Sep 12, 2017
Columbus, Ohio
Jo Ingles

The state’s highest court has heard arguments about whether to keep open Toledo's only abortion clinic. And the case could affect Ohio's seven other clinics as well. 

State's Highest Court Hears Second Abortion Case In A Month Involving Restrictions In 2013 Budget

By Sep 26, 2017
Attorney for Preterm, Cleveland
Dan Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has heard yet another case involving one of the state’s abortion providers. It’s the second one this month. This case revolves around a different issue.

Ohio Right To Life Changes Its Process For Making Endorsements

By Jul 20, 2017
ohiolife.org

Candidates for political office in Ohio who want to be endorsed by the state’s largest organization opposing abortion will have to meet new criteria. 