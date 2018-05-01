Bill To Be Introduced That Would Ban International Travel For Ohio Lawmakers

  • Republican
    Rep. Niraj Antani
A bill will be introduced later this week that would change the rules under which lawmakers accept gifts and would ban international travel. This comes in the wake of the resignation of former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, who has hired an attorney to deal with inquiries from the FBI. 

Republican Representative Niraj Antani declined an interview request about his new bill but told the Dayton Daily News it would require lawmakers list descriptions about the gifts they receive, about the travel they accept and the free meals they’ve eaten. Right now lawmakers file financial disclosure statements when they receive gifts worth more than $75. And while Antani’s legislation reportedly bans international travel, it would still allow third parties to pick up domestic travel costs for lawmakers. This is the second bill Antani has sponsored in the last week. The first would require schools to include information about fetal development and abortion in health curriculums. Antani is running against two challengers in next week’s Republican primary.

Niraj Antani
ethics bill
Ohio Legislature

