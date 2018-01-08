Bill In Ohio Legislature Would End Compulsory Overtime For Nurses

Often times, when nurses are at the end of their shifts, they will be asked if they can stay late. Sometimes it’s not a request but an implied order. But that practice has been questioned and now, there’s a bill to change it.

Republican Representative Robert Sprague says “forced overtime” is common for nurses.

“If they refuse to stay for another shift or half of another shift, to cover for someone else, or just because the staffing is insufficient, in some cases they are being threatened by the termination of their employment or having their license revoked. And it’s a problem we’ve heard from nurses across the state.”

Sprague’s bill would prevent hospitals from requiring nurses to work overtime to keep their jobs. He says he’s working with hospitals to make sure the bill strikes a balance between helping overworked nurses while not compromising patient safety.

