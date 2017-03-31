Bill Requires School Board Develop Computer Science Standards, But Won't Mandate Schools To Use Them

By 4 minutes ago
  • Reps. Rick Carfagna (R-Westerville) and Mike Duffey (R-Worthington)
    Karen Kasler

Six states have adopted computer science standards for schools. A pair of suburban Columbus Republican lawmakers want Ohio to be next, but they don’t want schools to be mandated to use them.

The bill from Reps. Rick Carfagna (R-Westerville) and Mike Duffey (R-Worthington) would order the state school board to work with teachers, businesses and technology professionals to develop and adopt computer science standards by July 2018, but Carfagna says they won’t be requirements.  “This is where I want to be absolutely clear. This is not a mandate.”

Instead, the lawmakers say schools will be encouraged to use the standards through a $2.5 million program that will offer $100,000 in grants for equipment and technology infrastructure.  And the bill would allow students to swap computer science for algebra II, which is a graduation requirement.

Tags: 
State School Board
computer science
STEM
high school graduation rate
Rick Carfagna
Mike Duffey

Related Content

Group Delivers Report On Every Student Succeeds Act To State Board Of Education

By Nov 15, 2016
Karen Kasler

States around the country are working on crafting new education policies to align with the federal plan known as the Every Student Succeeds Act. A group delivered a report to the state Board of Education on what it discovered through several public hearings.

Ohio Could Be On Verge Of High School Graduation Crisis

By Nov 15, 2016
Andy Chow

A new report suggests a high school graduation crisis could be coming in Ohio. More than a third of the state’s high schoolers have not yet scored what they need to in order to get their diploma. Education leaders and teachers believe the clock is ticking down to that potential disaster, and are begging for help.

Teacher Externship Requirement Lacks Support From Statehouse Leaders

By Feb 24, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

A proposal in Gov. John Kasich's budget that requires teachers to get on-site workplace experience at a company in order to renew their licenses is getting pushback from several groups. And now there are signs it might not get too far.