Bill To Specify Handling Of Fetal Remains Passes Ohio Senate Committee

By 8 hours ago
  • Gary Daniels, ACLU of Ohio, testifies
    Jo Ingles

A bill that would specify the handling of fetal remains that are a result of abortions has made it over another hurdle. The bill passed a Senate committee on a party-line vote.

The bill would require burial or cremation of fetal remains from abortions. The ACLU Ohio’s Gary Daniels characterizes it as “legislative harassment” by abortion opponents.

“In their minds, if they continue to fail at outlawing abortion, then perhaps making it as difficult as possible for clinics and doctors to stay in business, will accomplish many of the same goals.”

Ohio Right to Life is backing the bill, saying it is needed to ensure remains are treated humanely. Courts have put similar laws in two other states on hold. This bill now goes to the full Senate.

Ohio Senate
ACLU of Ohio
Abortion
fetal remains
Ohio Right to Life
Gary Daniels

