Bill Would Require Photos On EBT Cards

By 5 seconds ago
  • Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
    Ohio Auditor Dave Yost
    Jo Ingles

There’s a bill in the legislature that would add the photos of food stamp recipients to their electronic benefit transfer or EBT cards. The idea behind the legislation is to stop food stamp fraud. 

State Auditor Dave Yost did a report on food stamp fraud last year, but says he still isn’t sure how much fraud is in the system. That’s why he’s backing this bill.

“We believe this will be helpful to avoid trafficking in cards. We know that there are trafficking in food benefits that are happening around the state and a photograph is a simple straight forward way to deter that.”

The leader of Ohio’s Association of Foodbanks says she’s all for cracking down on fraud. But Lisa Hamler Fugitt questions whether there’s enough of it to warrant this change.

“I think the devil is in the details on how this is going to be implemented.”

Yost says the cost of implementation in Ohio is yet to be determined, but he says Massachusetts paid $1.5 million in start-up costs when it recently put a similar program in place. 

Tags: 
food stamps
ohio
Auditor Dave Yost
EBT cards
photos on EBT cards

Related Content

Ohio's Auditor Talks About His Food Stamp Audit With Members Of Congress

By Jul 6, 2016
Jo Ingles

State Auditor Dave Yost has shared his recent limited audit of the federal food stamp program in Ohio with a congressional committee.

Ohio Auditor Says There Is Some Fraud In Food Stamp System But It Isn't Widespread

By Jun 28, 2016
Jo Ingles

The state auditor has taken a look at the food stamp program in Ohio and thinks there might be some abuse. But the audit falls short of providing some specifics.

Why Ohio's Auditor Will Be Speaking To A Congressional Committee Next Week

By Jul 1, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio Auditor Dave Yost is going to Congress. He will take his concerns about a big federal program to a House committee this week.

Advocates For Low Income Ohioans Urge Governor To Apply For Federal Food Assistance Waivers

By Jul 5, 2016
Statehouse News Bureau

Advocates for the poor in Ohio are calling on Gov. John Kasich to take action now to get more federal money for food programs.