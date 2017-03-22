Bills Backed By Industry Seek To Put The Brakes On Truck Driver Shortage In Ohio

By 5 seconds ago
  • Sen. Cliff Hite (R-Findlay), Rep. Robert Sprague (R-Findlay), Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) and Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) are among the backers of these bills.
    Sen. Cliff Hite (R-Findlay), Rep. Robert Sprague (R-Findlay), Rep. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) and Rep. Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) are among the backers of these bills.
    Karen Kasler

The trucking industry says there’s been a driver shortage for two decades – and that there could be 175,000 unfilled trucker jobs in the next seven years.  A bipartisan group of lawmakers have proposed a package of bills that seeks to put the brakes on that.

One bill would create a $5 million scholarship fund for students to attend trucking schools. Another would streamline the conversion from military to commercial drivers licenses. A third would change insurance rules to allow more 18-24 year olds to become drivers. And the fourth would start a $3 million tax credit program for job training at trucking companies. Republican Sen. Cliff Hite of Findlay is among the sponsors.

“This is a huge opportunity for the state of Ohio. We have the job openings, 8-9 thousand job openings.”

The Republican and Democratic sponsors say in spite of the advances in logistics technology, there is still a need for drivers to move things to their final destinations.

Tags: 
trucking
transportation

Related Content

Senator Proposes Huge Hike In Car Registration Fees To Bring Stable Revenue For Road Construction

By Mar 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

Gas tax revenue has been dropping for years. And at the same time the costs for road construction, which the gas tax pays for, are rising. There's a new proposal that seeks to address that, by hiking one fee all car owners pay but offering refunds to them later.

House Passes Transportation Budget, But Lawmaker Warns Of Trouble Down The Road

By Mar 2, 2017
Chuck Wagner/shutterstock.com

The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed the state’s $7.8 billion transportation budget, which funds road projects and public safety around the state.

Lawmakers Tackle Road/Bridge Improvement Funding Issues

By Feb 16, 2016
Andy Chow

A group of lawmakers is looking into where Ohio is falling short when it comes to repairing roads and bridges, and how to bring in more money. 

Ohio Wants To Create “Smart Corridor” On Route 33, Starting With Self-Driving Semi

By Dec 1, 2016
ODOT

Route 33 could become a technology superhighway, if a project launched by the state goes as planned.