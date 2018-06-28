Bills Changing Online Charter School Laws Head To Governor

The House and Senate sent two bills to the governor that attempt to clean up funding for the state’s online charter school system. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe this is an important step toward more transparency and accountability.



The measures are in response to the closing of ECOT, which was the state’s largest online charter school. Provisions in HB87 explain where money would go if the state were to claw back funds, and that another school’s rating would not be affected by taking on displaced online charter school students. As Republican Senator Peggy Lehner explains, they’re also setting up a study commission, in SB216 , to try and overhaul the standards of online learning. “At the same time assures that children have access to a high-quality education, that they actually learn and that the state of Ohio spends its education dollars well,” says Lehner, who says it's well past time to look into these issues. Democrats criticized other Republican counterparts for not taking action years ago on this issue.