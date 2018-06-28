Bills Changing Online Charter School Laws Head To Governor

By 38 seconds ago
  • Ohio Senate passes several bills out of their chamber including a measure that adds changes to online charter school laws.
    Ohio Senate passes several bills out of their chamber including a measure that adds changes to online charter school laws.
    Andy Chow

The House and Senate sent two bills to the governor that attempt to clean up funding for the state’s online charter school system. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle believe this is an important step toward more transparency and accountability. 

The measures are in response to the closing of ECOT, which was the state’s largest online charter school. Provisions in HB87 explain where money would go if the state were to claw back funds, and that another school’s rating would not be affected by taking on displaced online charter school students. As Republican Senator Peggy Lehner explains, they’re also setting up a study commission, in SB216, to try and overhaul the standards of online learning. “At the same time assures that children have access to a high-quality education, that they actually learn and that the state of Ohio spends its education dollars well,” says Lehner, who says it's well past time to look into these issues. Democrats criticized other Republican counterparts for not taking action years ago on this issue.

Tags: 
online charter schools
ECOT

Related Content

Speaker Says Bill Will Create Group To Study How To Fund Online Charter Schools After ECOT Scandal

By Jun 19, 2018
Karen Kasler

The new Speaker of the Ohio House is citing a two-year-old study from a pro-charter school group slamming the performance of virtual charter schools. And there may be changes coming in the laws that govern those online schools following the ECOT scandal.

School Officials, Think Tank Say Millions In Local Funds Were Diverted To Now-Closed ECOT

By Jun 6, 2018
Karen Kasler

A progressive think tank says data from the Ohio Department of Education’s website shows not only how much state money went to the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, but also how much traditional public school districts lost to what was the state’s largest online charter school.

Lawmaker, Lobbyist Debate Role Of "Educational Opportunity" In ECOT Attendance Audit

By Aug 4, 2016
"The State of Ohio"

The heated dispute between the state and its largest online charter school reached a boiling point this week with a judge’s order for ECOT to turn over its student log-in data. But the e-school is refusing to back down.