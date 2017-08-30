Blame Harvey For Higher Gas Prices This Holiday Weekend

  • Taken at 10 a.m., Wednesday August 30, 2017
    Gas station in Columbus, Ohio
    Jo Ingles

If you need to fill up your car, you had better do it soon. Gas prices in Ohio are ready to spike up because of flooding caused by what was Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The Ohio AAA’s Kimberly Schwind said some production has been halted or interrupted at some of the major refineries in Texas because of what was Hurricane Harvey. And as for oil being purchased now for sales at the pump in the near future, she explained the price of gas is ready to spike just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“When you look at the spot prices in the Chicago market, which we are tied to here in Ohio, they’re already indicating we could see prices up near that $2.50 a gallon mark.”

Schwind said the extent of damage or interruption will determine future prices. And she predicted, if refineries are able to restore operations soon, prices should adjust again in mid to late September.

Tags: 
Hurricane Harvey
Texas
flooding
gas prices
travel
holiday travel
Ohio AAA
Kimberly Schwind
Ohio

